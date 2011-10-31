(Repeats story first sent on Oct 29)
By Terril Yue Jones
BEIJING Oct 29 Xiang Junbo, the man named on
Saturday to be China's insurance regulator, recently led the
country's third-largest lender from near insolvency to a record
IPO with assets worth more than India's national economy.
Now Xiang, a war veteran and screenwriter turned banker will
turn again -- to insurance as chairman of the China Insurance
Regulatory Commission, or CIRC.
There, Xiang will oversee an industry that includes the
world's two biggest life insurers -- China Life
and Ping An -- that is currently
facing headwinds from weak investment returns.
China's insurers also are diversifying into businesses such
as banking, a process in which Xiang's tenure as head of
Agricultural Bank of China will be of
help.
Xiang, 54, resigned as chairman of Agricultural Bank of
China on Friday after leading the bank as chairman since 2009.
He had joined as one of its governors in 2007 when it was
considered to be almost insolvent.
He built it into a powerhouse that is among the world's top
10 banks by market value -- along the way offloading 810 billion
yuan ($120 billion) in bad loans to a government-backed asset
management company and guiding the lender through what was at
the time the world's biggest IPO.
A former No. 2 at both the central bank and the National
Audit Office, Xiang received a bachelor's degree in finance from
Renmin University and a master of economics from Nankai
University, according to chinavitae.com. He also holds a
doctorate in law from Peking University.
Born in 1957 in Chongqing, China's wartime capital, Xiang
became a farmer in his teens, having taken up Chairman Mao
Zedong's call for young people to go to the countryside during
the tumultuous days of the 1966-76 Cultural Revolution.
WAR VETERAN
He joined the People's Liberation Army at age 22 and fought
in the brief but bloody Sino-Vietnamese border war in 1979. He
was wounded in the leg and won a Second-Class Merit for his
bravery, according to the China Youth Daily.
After his discharge and despite his love for literature and
the arts, Xiang took his university professor father's advice
and became a finance major at prestigious Renmin University in
Beijing in 1981.
Over the next two decades, Xiang's focus on business served
him well as China shifted from an emphasis on political
campaigns to economic development.
He is well known for his by-the-book approach, which played
a critical role in AgBank's risk control and anti-corruption
drive.
That seems to be behind his creative leanings, as he has
written film scripts on graft and auditing, including the
award-winning anti-corruption movie "The Crack."
AgBank, founded in 1951 by Mao as the rural unit of the
central bank, has 24,000 branches and employs more than 441,000
people -- both more than any Chinese bank including Industrial
and Commercial Bank of China and China
Construction Bank , the world's two biggest
banks by market value.
Preferring to stay behind the scenes, Xiang has tended to
let other executives be the public face of the bank, and not
much is known about his management style or aspirations.
(Reporting by Jason Subler; Editing by Brian Rhoads)