SHANGHAI Aug 8 China's securities financing company that lends to brokerages looking to expand their margin trading and short selling business, has increased its registered capital base to 12 billion yuan ($1.88 billion), the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.

The state-backed securities financing company can raise its capital through selling corporate bonds publicly or borrowing through private channels, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said last October.

The Shanghai Securities News said after leveraging the capital base, the total amount available for financing would hit 120 billion yuan ($19 billion).

The securities financing company plans to raise funds by issuing bonds, subordinated debt and short term bills, the newspaper said. ($1 = 6.3664 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)