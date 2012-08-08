BRIEF-EDF board backs capital increase of 4 billion by end Q1 2017
* Board of directors approve capital increase of about 4 billion euros ($4.24 billion)
SHANGHAI Aug 8 China's securities financing company that lends to brokerages looking to expand their margin trading and short selling business, has increased its registered capital base to 12 billion yuan ($1.88 billion), the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.
The state-backed securities financing company can raise its capital through selling corporate bonds publicly or borrowing through private channels, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said last October.
The Shanghai Securities News said after leveraging the capital base, the total amount available for financing would hit 120 billion yuan ($19 billion).
The securities financing company plans to raise funds by issuing bonds, subordinated debt and short term bills, the newspaper said. ($1 = 6.3664 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday that a unit of New York-based brokerage Sidoti and Co Inc agreed to pay a $100,000 penalty to settle charges of compliance and trading surveillance failures.