BRIEF-Cofinimmo FY net profit group share down at 97.4 million euros
* FY net profit group share 97.4 million euros ($103.83 million) versus 113 million euros in reuters poll
SHANGHAI Oct 29 China's securities regulator said brokerages can borrow money or securities from a new securities financing company in a move that will allow them to expand their margin trading and short selling businesses.
The securities financing company can raise its capital via selling corporate bonds publicly or borrowing through private channels, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement on its website.
Separately, the margin trading and short selling businesses of brokerages in a pilot scheme will be expanded to all qualified brokerages from just a select group, the regulator said.
Chinese authorities have also been reviewing plans to let companies borrow short-term funds from brokerages, a development that would potentially provide support for the stock market as well as broaden alternative funding channels for businesses.
Beijing has also announced a series of measures to support the country's small- and medium-sized enterprises, which have been struggling to obtain funding from state lenders (Reporting by Jacqueline Wong; editing by Ron Askew)
* FY net profit group share 97.4 million euros ($103.83 million) versus 113 million euros in reuters poll
Feb 9 Although judges shot down Anthem Inc's $54 billion acquisition of Cigna Corp and Aetna Inc's $35 billion takeover of Humana Inc on anti-trust grounds, the rulings left scope for a possible combination of Cigna and Humana, industry insiders said.
* Goodman Financial Corp reports 5.6 percent passive stake in Sharps Compliance Corp as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kwOde7) Further company coverage: