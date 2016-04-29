SHANGHAI, April 29 A fire in a basement at the Shanghai Hongqiao airport has been extinguished, China Central Television (CCTV) said on its microblog on Friday, citing the Shanghai fire department.

Two people were killed in the fire and four injured, CCTV said. It said the fire started underground in a pile of insulation material.

The People's Daily said on its official microblog the fire broke out in the basement of terminal one at the airport at around 7 a.m. local time (2300 GMT Thursday) during an underground renovation project. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Paul Tait)