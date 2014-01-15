BEIJING Jan 15 A fire at a shoe factory in
eastern China killed 16 people and injured five, state media
reported, the latest disaster to highlight China's poor
workplace safety record.
The fire broke out at the factory in Wenling in the wealthy
coastal province of Zhejiang on Tuesday, the official Xinhua
news agency said.
More than 20 people were rescued and the injured were all in
stable condition in hospital, it said. The cause of the fire was
being investigated.
China, the world's second-largest economy, has a bad record
on workplace safety. Fire exits in factories, office buildings
and shops are often locked to prevent workers taking time off or
stealing, or even blocked completely.
A fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in the northeastern
province of Jilin in June 2013 killed 120 people. That blaze was
blamed on poor management, lack of government oversight and
locked or blocked exits.
Many industrial accidents happen in the huge coal mining
industry, in which hundreds die every year from explosions, mine
collapses and floods.
