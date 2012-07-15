SHANGHAI, July 16 China's First Tractor Co Ltd said on Monday it would launch a Shanghai A-share offer this week to raise 1.15 billion yuan ($180 million) for new projects and technical upgrading.

The Hong Kong-listed company will conduct book-building for one week starting Tuesday and fix an issue price on July 25, it said in a prospectus published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's website, www.sse.com.cn, on Monday. ($1 = 6.3789 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeeney; Editing by John Mair)