UPDATE 1-Australia's Cochlear posts 19 pct profit rise
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Cochlear Ltd , the world No.1 hearing implants maker, on Tuesday posted a half-year profit rise of 19 percent, but reported slowing sales growth in Asia.
SHANGHAI, July 16 China's First Tractor Co Ltd said on Monday it would launch a Shanghai A-share offer this week to raise 1.15 billion yuan ($180 million) for new projects and technical upgrading.
The Hong Kong-listed company will conduct book-building for one week starting Tuesday and fix an issue price on July 25, it said in a prospectus published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's website, www.sse.com.cn, on Monday. ($1 = 6.3789 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeeney; Editing by John Mair)
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Cochlear Ltd , the world No.1 hearing implants maker, on Tuesday posted a half-year profit rise of 19 percent, but reported slowing sales growth in Asia.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Cochlear Ltd , the world No.1 hearing implants maker, on Tuesday posted a half-year profit rise of 19 percent, but reported slowing sales growth in Asia.
Feb 13 The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday a U.S. appeals court should fully review the suspension of President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban from seven-Muslim majority countries before any more proceedings take place before a Seattle federal judge.