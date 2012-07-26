(Repeats story to attach to alert)

HONG KONG, July 26 First Tractor Co Ltd , China's biggest agricultural machinery producer, said on Thursday it would issue Shanghai A- shares at the offer price of 5.40 yuan per share, although it did not say how many shares.

First Tractor said earlier this month that it aims to issue up to 150 million shares, aiming to raise 1.15 billion yuan for new projects and technical upgrading.

