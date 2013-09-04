BEIJING, Sept 4 Thousands of dead fish have been
found floating in a river in central China following a toxic
spill, Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday, the latest in a
series of pollution scandals to hit the country's water
supplies.
Xinhua said 300 workers had dredged around 100,000 kilograms
of dead fish from a 40-km (25-mile) stretch of the Fu river,
near the heavily populated city of Wuhan in Hubei province.
The provincial environmental protection agency had
identified the Shenzhen Stock Exchange-listed Hubei Shuanghuan
Science and Technology Stock Co Ltd as the company
responsible for the Monday's spill, with ammonia levels found to
be way beyond acceptable levels, Xinhua said.
Trading in the company's shares was suspended on Wednesday
pending an announcement.
The country's new leadership has identified pollution and
environmental protection as one of its priorities as it tries to
head off sources of political instability and reverse the damage
done by three decades of untrammelled economic growth.
In January, the capital Beijing was shrouded in hazardous
smog for more than a week, while in March, the rotting corpses
of thousands of pigs were found in a river that supplies water
to Shanghai.
Beijing has vowed to strengthen monitoring and regulation of
industrial firms, many of which have been allowed to pollute
with virtual impunity by local governments keen to maintain jobs
and revenue.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Nick Macfie)