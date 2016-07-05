SHANGHAI, July 5 Severe recent flooding across
central and southern China has killed around 100 people, damaged
more than 1.5 million hectares of cropland and led to direct
economic losses of more than 20 billion yuan ($3 billion), the
government has said.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang traveled on Tuesday to Anhui, one
of the hardest-hit provinces, where he met residents and
encouraged officials to do everything they could to protect
lives and livelihoods. Li was also to visit Hunan province.
Heavy rainfall had killed 93 people across 11 provinces and
regions and left 19 missing in the past four days, state news
agency Xinhua reported late on Monday.
More than a million people were forced to evacuate their
homes and relocate, it said.
Weather forecasts predicted more downpours during what is
traditionally China's flood season.
The Ministry of Civil Affairs said on its website 1.34
million hectares of cropland had been damaged and another
157,800 hectares had been destroyed by Monday morning, resulting
in direct economic losses of 20.43 billion yuan.
It was not clear how that would affect the summer grain
harvest, which was expected to reach 140 million tonnes this
year.
The stormy weather also took a toll on farm animals.
In Anhui, the flooding killed some 7,100 hogs, 215 bulls and
5.14 million fowl, the China News Service reported.
In the southern province of Hunan, torrential rain and
flooding had forced more than 100 trains to stop or take detours
since midnight on Sunday, Xinhua reported.
In one city, around 3 tonnes of gasoline and diesel leaked
from a gas station early on Monday, contaminating floodwater
that flowed into a nearby river, it said.
Water in 43 rivers in the middle and lower reaches of the
Yangtze River had exceeded warning levels and patrols were
monitoring dykes, Xinhua quoted Chen Guiya, an official with the
Yangtze River Water Resources Commission, as saying.
