By Clare Baldwin
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Aug 8 U.S. meat supplier OSI Group
LLC is withdrawing products made in a Shanghai
factory from undisclosed outlets in the wake of a food safety
scare last month that hit fast food chains McDonald's
and Yum Brands Inc's KFC.
"While there have been no reported illnesses linked to any
Shanghai Husi products, recovering this production is an
important step in facilitating the investigations and rebuilding
the respect and trust of our customers, the government and the
people of China," OSI said in a statement late on Thursday.
OSI didn't say how much of Shanghai Husi Food Co's
production would be withdrawn, nor from which outlets. OSI was
not immediately available for comment beyond its published
statement, and the Shanghai Food and Drug Administration
regulator did not respond to requests for comment.
The scare was triggered by an undercover Chinese television
report that showed workers at OSI's Shanghai Husi factory using
expired meat and doctored food production dates. The factory was
a supplier to McDonald's and Yum Brands, which have since said
that the Husi scandal will have a material impact on earnings.
Yum has cut ties with OSI globally. McDonald's China and
Hong Kong are no longer sourcing any products from OSI companies
in China, and McDonald's in Japan has moved its sourcing to
Thailand.
The scare, which has also involved restaurants in Hong
Kong, Macau and Japan, is a sensitive issue for China, which has
struggled to restore confidence in its $1 trillion food
processing industry since six infants died in 2008 after
drinking adulterated milk.
The withdrawal is a precautionary measure and is different
from a recall which indicates a safety concern, said a person
with direct knowledge of the situation. The person did not have
permission to speak and did so on condition of anonymity.
Last month, OSI said an internal investigation had found
practices at Shanghai Husi that were "absolutely inconsistent
with our internal requirements". Workers at the plant also told
Reuters hygiene standards at the factory were lacking, but
production lines were temporarily cleaned up before inspectors
arrived for pre-scheduled audits.
OSI confirmed earlier this week that the Shanghai branch of
China's Public Security Bureau has detained six Shanghai Husi
employees. It said the Shanghai Food and Drug Administration and
Shanghai Administration for Industry and Commerce had launched a
joint investigation.
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)