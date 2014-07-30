(Adds background and details on McDonald's, Papa John's)
By Lisa Baertlein
July 30 A television expose showing improper
meat handling by one of its Chinese suppliers caused
"significant, negative" damage to sales at its KFC and Pizza Hut
restaurants over the past 10 days, Yum Brands Inc said
on Wednesday.
"If the significant sales impact is sustained, it will have
a material effect on full-year earnings per share," Yum said in
a regulatory filing.
Shares in Yum, which counts China as its No. 1 market,
tumbled 6.2 percent in extended trading, down $4.50 to $68.50.
The latest food safety scandal to rock China came as Yum's
restaurant sales there had just begun recovering from a slide
last year due to an avian food outbreak and a food safety scare.
In a note titled "Big Trouble in Big China," Janney Capital
Markets analyst Mark Kalinowski said McDonald's Corp
faces the next most risk after Yum. He also noted that Papa
John's International Inc operates company-owned
restaurants in the Beijing area.
After an undercover local TV report that alleged workers at
Shanghai Husi Food Co Ltd used expired meat and doctored food
production dates, regulators closed the factory on July 20. The
plant is part of OSI Group LLC, a U.S. food supplier.
Police have detained five people including Shanghai Husi's head
and quality manager.
Yum, which has nearly 6,400 restaurants in China,
immediately terminated its global relationship with OSI, which
was not a major supplier to the company. It said the move had
"minimal disruption" to the availability of menu offerings in
China.
Food safety has been a big concern for Chinese consumers
after dairy products tainted with the industrial chemical
melamine sickened many thousands and led to the deaths of six
infants in 2008.
McDonald's, which has just over 2,000 restaurants in China,
has had a long relationship with OSI and was more dependent on
the supplier that Yum.
Many of those restaurants were hit by meat shortages after
McDonald's ended its relationship with OSI in China.
McDonald's Holdings Co, the Japanese unit of the
world's biggest restaurant chain, withdrew its earnings guidance
for the year after the scandal forced it to switch to
alternative chicken supplies. A McDonald's Japan executive said
sales had dropped 15 percent to 20 percent due to the food
scare.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Sruthi
Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian, Cynthia
Osterman and Lisa Shumaker)