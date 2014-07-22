TOKYO, July 22 McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan) Ltd said Shanghai Husi Food Co Ltd, which was shut down by local regulators over food safety concerns, had supplied about 20 percent of its Chicken McNuggets and that it had halted sales of the item on Monday.

The company said it had found alternative supplies of chicken from Thailand and China to replace the meat supplied by Shanghai Husi. (Reporting by Teppei Kasai; Editing by Edmund Klamann)