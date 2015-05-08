(Refile to fix third para)

SHANGHAI May 8 Chinese state-owned food firms Bright Food Group Co Ltd and Shanghai Liangyou Group said they would merge operations late on Thursday, creating a grain, oil and retail conglomerate that will be one of the country's largest by sales.

Bright Food announced the deal first on its official Weibo social media account, without providing financial details. An executive at Liangyou's headquarters referred Reuters to Bright Food's statement.

Bright Food has been on a global acquisition spree over the last few years, with British cereal maker Weetabix and Australian dairy company Mundella Foods among its buys. Spokesman Pan Jianjun said on Friday that Bright Food had sales of 120 billion yuan ($19.33 billion) last year, while Liangyou, which specialises in grain and oil storage, booked sales of 10 billion yuan.

"Liangyou and Bright Food's businesses have strong synergies, we hope the merger will produce an effect of 'one plus one is better than two', especially in the areas of grains and oils," Bright Food spokesman Pan said.

The two are backed by Shanghai's government, and the merged company will still likely be smaller than centrally managed firms such as grain trader COFCO.

Pan said discussions on whether to merge Bright Food listed units were still ongoing.

Three of Bright Food's China-listed firms, Shanghai Maling Aquarius Co, Shanghai Jinfeng Wine Co and Shanghai Haibo Co, each rose more than 4 percent in morning trading. Shares in Bright Dairy & Food Co remained suspended.

