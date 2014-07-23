CHICAGO, July 23 OSI Group, the U.S.-based meat
supplier at the center of a new food safety scandal in China, on
Wednesday admitted to problems at a plant in Shanghai that have
cost the company business with top fast-food chain Yum Brands
Inc.
A TV report in China this week showed workers at an OSI
unit, Shanghai Husi Food Co Ltd, processing out-of-date meat and
meat that had fallen of the factory floor.
"What happened at Husi Shanghai is completely unacceptable,"
said Sheldon Lavin, chief executive of privately held OSI
Group.
Yum said on Wednesday it had stopped buying food from OSI in
China, Australia and the United States after Shanghai police
detained five people connected to the meat supplier's factory.
OSI was not a major supplier of Yum, according to the
restaurant.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Dan Grebler)