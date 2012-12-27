SHANGHAI Dec 27 Shanghai will introduce tough
new laws to blacklist firms that flout food safety laws, the
official Xinhua news agency reported, a significant move in
China's consumer hub to end the food scandals that in recent
years have killed children.
Under the proposed law, firms caught using banned substances
in food, producing food from inedible ingredients, or illegally
making, selling or using banned food additives, will be banned
from operating in Shanghai, Xinhua reported late on Wednesday
quoting city officials.
China's food safety record is abysmal. Frequent media
reports refer to cooking oil being recycled from drains,
carcinogens in milk, and fake eggs. In 2008, milk laced with the
industrial chemical melamine killed at least six children and
sickened nearly 300,000.
On Monday, Shanghai's food safety authority said the level
of antibiotics and steroids in Yum Brands Inc's KFC
chicken was within official limits, but found a suspicious level
of an antiviral drug in one of the eight samples tested.
Yum faced criticism last week from China's state-owned
broadcaster, which said Yum's KFC chickens in China contained an
excessive level of antibiotics.
The planned regulation, expected to take effect next year,
will see blacklisted firms barred from operating food businesses
in the city, Xinhua reported, quoting Gu Zhenhua, deputy
director of the municipal food safety committee's office.