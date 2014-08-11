(Adds supplier details, analyst comment)
SHANGHAI Aug 11 Five fast food chains including
McDonald's and Yum Brands Inc have published
details of their suppliers on their Chinese websites following a
request from Shanghai authorities after a food safety scare.
Shanghai's Municipal Food and Drug Administration said on
Saturday it had asked the two chains, along with Burger King
, Dicos and Carl's Jr, to publish the usually
confidential information as part of efforts government efforts
to strengthen oversight of food suppliers.
The five firms were among a range of companies that used
meat from Shanghai Husi Food, a unit of U.S.-based OSI Group
LLC, which was alleged by a TV report to have improperly handled
meat and used expired food. The Shanghai authority said the
companies published the information on Aug. 9.
Yum's suppliers include subsidiaries of WH Group's
and China Yurun Food while McDonald's milk suppliers
include Beijing Sanyuan Foods Co Ltd and Kowloon
Dairy. A Shandong meat unit in which China's state-backed COFCO
Corp owns shares supplies both Yum and Burger King,
the lists showed.
Benjamin Cavender, Shanghai-based analyst at China Market
Research Group, said food chains are generally reluctant to
publish supplier lists as they don't want competitors to know
where they source their materials.
"In this case it's probably smart for the companies to do
this because they want to send a clear message that they are
being transparent both to the government and to their
consumers," he said.
"But in reality for the situation to truly get better
there's going to have to be stricter oversight directly over the
suppliers and that cannot just be coming from the brands, it
also has to come as well from the government."
The food scare involving Shanghai Husi Food is testing local
consumers' loyalty to foreign fast-food brands. Yum said earlier
this month that the scare had caused "significant, negative"
damage to sales at its KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants across the
country while McDonald's on Friday said the China food scandal
had put its 2014 global sales forecast at risk.
