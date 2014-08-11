SHANGHAI Aug 11 Five fast food chains including
McDonald's and Yum Brands Inc have published
details of their suppliers on their Chinese websites, following
a request from Shanghai authorities after the latest food safety
scare.
Shanghai's Municipal Food and Drug Administration said on
Saturday that it had asked the two chains, along with Burger
King, Dicos and Carl's Jr, to publish the usually
closely-guarded information as part of efforts to strengthen
oversight of food suppliers.
The five firms were among a range of companies that were
supplied meat by Shanghai Husi Food, a unit of U.S.-based OSI
Group LLC, which was alleged by a TV report to have improperly
handled meat and used expired food. The Shanghai authority said
the companies published the information on Aug. 9.
Details published on Yum's Chinese website showed it had 26
suppliers that provided it with products such as chicken pieces
and shortening, while McDonald's issued supplier lists according
to items such as beef patties and frozen chicken wings.
The scare is testing local consumers' loyalty to foreign
fast-food brands. Yum said earlier this month that the scare had
caused "significant, negative" damage to sales at its KFC and
Pizza Hut restaurants across the country while McDonalds on
Friday reported its worst monthly performance in a decade.
