By Adam Jourdan
| SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI Jan 7 U.S. food supplier OSI Group
LLC, which came under fire in China last year over allegations
it used out-of-date meat, has criticised the handling of the
case by the local food regulator, a rare act in China where
firms are usually careful not to openly challenge the
authorities.
OSI's Shanghai Husi Food Co Ltd plant came under the
spotlight in July when an undercover Chinese media report showed
workers using out-of-date meat and doctoring production dates.
The firm, which supplied international fast food chains
including McDonald's Corp and Yum Brands Inc,
launched a sweeping recall last summer that culminated on Sunday
when it said it had destroyed the products.
The Shanghai Food and Drug Administration, which is still
investigating Shanghai Husi over the matter, called the food
destroyed on Sunday "questionable" in a routine statement,
prompting the strong objections from OSI.
"Without having any test results or even having done any
testing on the relevant products, and with the case still under
investigation, to define the products our company has
voluntarily recalled as "questionable" ... is totally without
factual, scientific or legal foundation," Shanghai Husi said in
a statement in Chinese on the OSI China website.
The statement said Chinese rules defined "questionable" food
products as those which did not meet food safety standards or
could be harmful for human health.
OSI's criticism escalated a rare war of words between a
foreign company and Chinese regulators, who over the past year
have closely scrutinized international firms in industries
ranging from automobiles to high tech.
Microsoft Corp, for instance, has expressed
deference to Chinese anti-monopoly regulators looking into its
software sales practices -- even while U.S. business lobbies
have complained about their companies being unfairly targeted.
OSI's tussle with its Shanghai regulator also comes at a
time when the central government in Beijing has acknowledged
China's struggles to regulate tainted products.
China's top food watchdog said on Wednesday food and drug
safety in the country was "grim" and pledged stronger oversight
in the wake of a string of food scandals which have hit the
reputations of brands including McDonald's, Yum and retailers
Carrefour SA and Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
The Shanghai Husi scandal, which spread as far as Hong Kong
and Japan, sparked a Chinese probe into the firm and dragged
down Chinese sales at KFC-parent Yum and McDonald's. Both have
since cut or suspended ties with Aurora, Illinois-based
OSI.
(Additional reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Mark Potter)