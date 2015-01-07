SHANGHAI Jan 7 Food and drug safety in China is
"grim" and will get stronger oversight, the food and drug
regulator said on Wednesday, after a series of scares last year
hit the reputations of global firms such as McDonald's Corp
and Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
The China Food and Drug Administration has struggled to
control a string of high-profile scandals over the years, from
donkey meat products tainted with fox, heavy metals in baby food
and allegations of expired meat sold to fast-food chains.
"We must soberly recognise the current foundations of
China's food and drug safety are still weak, with new and old
risks together creating a grim situation," the regulator said in
a statement on its website after a meeting in Beijing this week.
Safety scares have affected the reputations and China sales
of global companies from U.S. fast-food chains McDonald's and
Yum Brands Inc to retailers such as Wal-Mart and
France's Carrefour SA.
China will increase "active" regulation to prevent food and
drug safety scares, with more on-site inspections, random tests
and unannounced visits, the regulator said. The quality of
personnel, legal structures, management methods and
technological aspects were all currently insufficient, it said.
Regulators overseeing the country's food industry are thinly
stretched, company executives told Reuters, and inspectors often
struggle to deal with China's fragmented food supply chains.
The regulator said China would look to attract more
personnel, standardize training methods and promote greater
cooperation between regions.
The government has struggled to restore confidence in its $1
trillion food processing industry since six infants died in 2008
after drinking adulterated milk, creating a space for imported
goods which are often seen as safer and of higher quality.
Food safety laws are incomplete and responsibility to
enforce them is unclear, making it difficult for regulators to
do their jobs, Gao Guan, deputy secretary-general of the China
Meat Association, told Reuters last year.
($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)