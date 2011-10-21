* Loan-to-deposit ratio must be below 75 pct as of Dec. 31
* Some smaller players at risk of failing to meet
requirement
* Analysts say punishment could be prevention of branch
expansion
* Chinese retail investors still prefer to bank with
domestic names
By Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, Oct 21 The race for cash among foreign
banks in China is heating up as some struggle to rake in enough
yuan deposits to meet a regulatory requirement that kicks in at
the end of the year.
Many of the larger commercial banks operating in China, such
as HSBC Holdings PLC and Citigroup Inc , say they
have already met the new loan-to-deposit ratios (LDR) but some
of the smaller players are at risk of failing to meet the
requirement, bankers say.
The Chinese Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) is
requiring all domestic and foreign banks in China to have an LDR
of 75 percent or less -- meaning loans they have made should not
exceed 75 percent of total deposits they have received -- as at
Dec. 31, as the grace period on a policy announced in 2006 comes
to an end.
Some Chinese lenders are also scrambling to meet the
requirement, but the fight for funds is particularly intense
among some foreign banks that do not have retail operations, the
bankers say.
"For a wholesale bank, the 75 percent LDR is a big
headache," said a banker at a foreign bank who declined to be
identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.
"It limits our ability to expand our lending business but I
suppose we can't complain since it's a uniform rule across the
sector and we are playing ball in their field."
Even the China head of Japan's biggest lender acknowledged
that collecting deposits was not easy for many foreign banks in
China.
"One would have to cut down on lending or increase deposits.
But there is very strong demand for loans from companies and
cutting back on them would mean a shrinkage in operation. So
it's natural for competition (for deposits) to heat up," Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (China) President Eichi Yoshikawa told
Reuters in a recent interview, adding his bank has met the
target.
The banking regulator has not made clear what the
repercussions will be if banks fail to meet the new requirement,
but analysts suspect the punishment could be in the form of
holding off on approving requests for new branch openings.
The CBRC has also yet to disclose how the new rule will be
monitored, which bankers say makes business planning difficult.
They say if the LDR is to be monitored on a daily basis,
banks would need to create enough buffer in case of large
deposit withdrawals or during seasonal fund repatriation
periods.
SMALL RETAIL BASE
Around 40 foreign banks have set up locally incorporated
units in China since 2007 when the first batch of banks were
approved, hoping to ride on the boom in the world's
second-biggest economy.
While business has been profitable for many, expanding
retail deposits has been a struggle for most.
"It's tough to get retail deposits within China simply
because they don't trust these foreign companies," said Mike
Werner, China banking analyst at Sanford Bernstein.
On the other hand, companies are reluctant to leave spare
cash idling at banks as they look to expand further, leaving
some banks in a tight spot to meet the LDR requirement.
As a result of the competition, rates on structured deposits
have shot through the roof over the past few months in hopes of
luring cash as banks are banned from competing on term-deposit
rates, bankers say.
At year-end there may be a few who will not have reached the
required deposit level, bankers say. A senior banker at an Asian
bank said the CBRC has said there are still a few banks which
have an LDR higher than 100 percent.
As of end-2010, the average LDR of 29 foreign banks that
disclosed the figure was at 102 percent, according a report by
PricewaterhouseCoopers. That compared with an average of 150
percent at end-2009, the report said.
The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, in its
2011/21 position paper published last month, called on Beijing
to either replace the requirement with an alternative measure or
give a longer grace period for late-comers.
It said the adverse effect on the operations of small- and
medium-sized foreign banks is particularly serious, as they only
have a small branch network, thus limiting their ability to
gather deposits from the broader public.
"The current status quo results in a comparative
disadvantage to those banks that entered the market only
recently and is a significant obstacle to those planning to
enter in the future," it added.
(Additional reporting by Terril Yue Jones in BEIJING; Editing
by Jason Subler and Muralikumar Anantharaman)