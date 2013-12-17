BEIJING Dec 17 A Chinese forestry firm has
applied to receive offset credits under the nation's nascent
carbon market, the first to target domestic emissions trading
schemes to fund reforestation projects.
Plantation firm Cuifeng said it could store 18,000 tonnes of
carbon dioxide a year over two decades in trees by planting 867
hectares of new forest across nine counties in Guangdong
province.
If the government approves the application, Cuifeng will be
issued offset credits known as Chinese Certified Emissions
Reductions (CCERs) for the carbon cuts it achieves.
It can sell the CCERs to big emitters covered by one of
China's four pilot emissions trading markets, who are allowed to
use the offsets to meet 5-15 percent of their obligation under
the carbon schemes.
China, the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitter, has
opened carbon markets in Beijing, Guangdong, Shanghai and
Shenzhen, and plans to start three more in the next few months.
Last month, state-owned PetroChina became the first Chinese
company to announce it had bought CCERs, paying renewables firm
Longyuan 16 yuan ($2.62) a piece for 10,000 credits.
If successful, the carbon markets can provide a new source
of funding for forestry projects as China strives to meet its
target of increasing its forest coverage by 40 million hectares
(400,000 square km) from 2005 to 2020, an area bigger than
Japan's total land mass.
But verifying emission cuts from forestry projects is
notoriously difficult, and has hampered project development in
the U.N. carbon markets.
China must develop rigid and credible rules for forestry
projects if its market is to fare better, according to Yu
Tianfei, vice director at the Zhonglin Green Carbon Asset
Management Centre of China's Academy of Forestry.
"There are questions around how these projects will be
monitored and measured," Yu told Reuters.
The National Development and Reform Commission has approved
two methodologies for tree planting projects, but according to
Yu there is political uncertainty around how the local
governments operating the carbon markets will implement these.
"There should be standardised registration procedures and
nationally recognised technical methods to ensure the
credibility of forestry projects," said Yu.
According to government data, China increased its forest
coverage by 46 percent from 1992 to 2012, and plans to add
another 13 percent to 2012 levels by the end of the decade.
But critics say much of the growth achieved so far has been
unsustainable, as local governments have often opted for
planting foreign tree species, which has disrupted biodiversity
and depleted already limited water resources in arid and
semi-arid areas.
