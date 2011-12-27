BEIJING Dec 27 China's foreign debt rose to $697.2 billion at the end of September from the $642.5 billion three months earlier, China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said on Tuesday.

Short-term foreign debt -- a gauge of hot money inflow -- was valued at $507.6 billion at the end of September 2011, up from $462 billion at the end of June, SAFE said in a statement on its website (www.safe.gov.cn). (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Edwards)