UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BEIJING Jan 12 China has allowed a second batch of foreign institutions to enter China's interbank foreign exchange market, the country's central bank said on Tuesday.
Six central banks and international financial institutions, including Reserve Bank of India, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Bank of International Settlements, are now allowed to trade spot products, forwards, swaps, currency swaps and options in China's domestic foreign exchange market, it said.
Last November, the first seven foreign institutions had been registered to enter the interbank foreign exchange market.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February