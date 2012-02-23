BEIJING Feb 23 China will see smaller and
more volatile capital inflows in coming years courtesy of
turbulent global financial markets, China's foreign exchange
regulator said in its annual capital flow monitoring report
published on Thursday.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in the
49-page report, which is largely a review of what happened in
2011, that falling foreign exchange purchases in China's
interbank market does not necessarily mean hot money is leaving
China.
Investors have been perplexed by recent swings in China's
purchases and sales of foreign exchange, unsure of where the
capital is going and what the implications are for monetary
policy.
The report was publish on the agency's
website(www.safe.gov.cn).
