BEIJING, March 3 China central bank vice governor Yi Gang said on Tuesday the yuan will remain stable in the long term, and will maintain bidirectional volatility.

He also said the yuan remained strong against a basket of foreign currencies.

Yi made the remarks at the opening of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), an advisory body to the country's parliament. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Robert Birsel)