BEIJING, March 19 China's foreign exchange
regulator will increase monitoring of foreign currency
transactions equal to $10,000 or more, two industry sources said
on Thursday.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) has
found that some banks have failed to correctly report foreign
currency deposits or withdrawals equivalent to $10,000 or more
since November, the sources said.
SAFE has now ordered Chinese banks to more strictly check
and report deposits and withdrawals of foreign currency, the
sources said.
The document does not specify whether the $10,000 limit
applies to a single transaction or combined transactions within
a day.
