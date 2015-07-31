SHANGHAI, July 31 China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said on Friday it will ease restrictions on foreign investors trading futures and make it easier to directly settle transactions in yuan and foreign currency.

SAFE, in a statement on its website, said that foreign investors will be allowed to tranfer either foreign currency or yuan into China for use in futures trading.

It also said that these funds will not be included when measuring short-term foreign debt at banks. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)