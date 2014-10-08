BEIJING Oct 8 China is considering allowing non-banks, including brokerages, insurers and trust firms, to trade in the interbank foreign exchange market, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesdaay.

Authorities are currently seeking feedback on a draft proposal to allow non-banks to conduct trades with market makers in the spot and derivatives markets, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Currently the foreign exchange market in China is limited only to banks. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Kazunori Takada; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)