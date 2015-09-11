(Adds background)

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 11 China's central bank has asked commercial banks to strengthen supervision of foreign-held non-resident accounts (NRA) purchases of foreign exchange in China, sources with direct knowledge told Reuters on Friday, in an effort to tighten loopholes in its managed capital account.

The sources said the People's Bank of China (PBOC) has given bankers "window guidance" - a form of administrative instruction - regarding the monitoring of purchases of foreign currency by NRA account holders.

The sources said the banks will require clients to provide justification for purchases of dollars and other foreign exchange using yuan, and ensure the foreign currency is deposited in offshore accounts or special designated accounts onshore.

The PBOC did not immediately respond to calls requesting comment.

"The move appears part of the government's recent efforts to curb the potential of capital outflows," said a senior dealer at a major Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

"We understand that NRAs are part of the sources of onshore and offshore yuan arbitrage activity, but we have no data for either how much funds these accounts have nor the scale of their arbitrage business."

Chinese officials have repeatedly said they do not believe the yuan should depreciate further, having devalued the currency by 3 percent in August, but the PBOC has been draining foreign exchange reserves to hold up the currency before and since, leading to concerns negative sentiment against the yuan could destabilise the economic recovery.

China wants to ease monetary conditions and reduce the cost of credit to reinvigorate growth, but that task becomes more difficult if capital flees the country or if domestic investors convert their yuan to dollars.

In addition to increasing restrictions on onshore yuan forwards trading, Beijing is also suspected of orchestrating a surprise offshore intervention in Hong Kong and London, instructing its state-owned banks to buy up offshore yuan to drive out short-sellers and speculators. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom, Pete Sweeney and Lu Jianxin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)