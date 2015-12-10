(Adds detail)
BEIJING Dec 10 China's foreign exchange
regulator said on Thursday it sees no reason for sharp falls in
the yuan given the country's strong balance of payments position
and that there is some latitude for modest declines in its FX
reserves.
Wang Yungui, head of the policy and regulation department,
made the comments at a news conference held by the State
Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).
China's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest, fell
by $87.2 billion in November to $3.44 trillion, central bank
data showed on Monday, the lowest level since February 2013 and
the third-largest monthly drop on record.
"Modest declines in reserves are something that can be
tolerated," he said.
"There's no basis for a sharp depreciation of the yuan given
that China's international balance of payment position remains
sound," he added.
Targeted measures by policymakers have helped limit capital
outflows and curb speculation in the yuan, said Wang Chunying,
the deputy head of SAFE's international balance of payments
department.
The regulator said it had investigated numerous cases of
illegal capital outflows and had cracked down on underground
banking.
Chinese authorities uncovered the country's biggest
underground banking case involving transactions totalling more
than 410 billion yuan ($63.68 billion), official media reported
in November, after China started an underground banking
crackdown in April.
China's surprise devaluation of the yuan on Aug. 11 fueled a
wave of capital outflows on fears the world's second-largest
economy might be slowing more sharply than thought.
Like many other currencies, it has also slipped against the
U.S. dollar on expectations of an interest rate increase by the
U.S. Federal Reserve.
($1 = 6.4389 Chinese yuan)
