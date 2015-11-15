BEIJING Nov 15 China's central bank and
commercial banks bought a net 12.9 billion yuan ($2.02 billion)
worth of foreign exchange in October, data showed on Sunday,
stemming heavy sales in the previous three months that
underlined capital outflows.
The October net buys, which flipped from September's record
net sale of 761.3 billion yuan ($119.45 billion), according to
Reuters calculations based on central bank data, came in line
with a rise in China's foreign exchange reserves in October.
Analysts say the government's efforts to step up monitoring
of foreign exchange transactions and a rebound in the stock
market may have limited capital outflows, for now.
But the pressure may persist, as the Chinese economy still
faces downward pressures and the U.S Federal Reserve is set to
raise interest rates at some point, they said.
China's net forex sales have intensified since July and
leapt between August and September, as authorities scrambled to
stem the yuan's slide following the surprise devaluation of Aug.
11.
($1=6.3735 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)