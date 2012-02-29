Turkey sets yield on tap of March 2027 bonds at 5.65%
LONDON, Feb 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey has set the yield on a tap of its March 2027 bonds at 5.65%, according to leads.
(Corrects lead, table in Feb 28 story to show banks bought $19.4 billion forex in January)
BEIJING, Feb 28 Chinese banks bought a net $19.4 billion in foreign exchange from their customers in over-the-counter transactions in January, ending a two-month period of overall currency sales, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said on Tuesday.
The over-the-counter transactions data follows numbers earlier this month showing that 140.9 billion yuan ($22.4 billion) was bought by commercial banks and the central bank in January.
Banks' over-the-counter foreign exchange transactions have contributed to China's huge reserve expansion in recent years as exporters and investors sold dollars to banks which, in turn, sell most of them to the central bank in the interbank market.
The following is the monthly data of Chinese commercial banks' net foreign exchange purchases (in $bln): Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb 19.4 -15.3 -0.8 3.2 26.0 37.8 43.2 43.0 51.9 44.7 40.9 24.9 (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Nick Edwards; Editing by Kim Coghill)
DUBAI, Feb 16 Stock markets in the Gulf closed on a firm footing on Thursday in line with generally upbeat global shares and stabilising crude oil prices, while Egypt's bourse ended a five-day losing streak.
Feb 16 Avon Products Inc reported fourth-quarter revenue and profit that missed estimates as demand slipped in all but one of its markets, sending the cosmetics maker's shares down as much as 16 percent in early trading on Thursday.