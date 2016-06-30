June 30 China's yuan sank to a six-month low
against the dollar in offshore trade on Thursday and the
Australian dollar fell almost one percent after Reuters reported
the People's Bank of China is willing to let the Chinese
currency weaken to 6.80 per dollar.
Government economists and advisers involved in regular
policy discussions said the central bank would aim for a gradual
decline for fear of triggering the sort of capital outflows that
shook the economy in January or criticism from trading partners.
But they said the central bank was willing to let the
currency fall by as much as last year's record decline of around
5 percent. The yuan is already trading close to its lowest level
in more than five years.
"The Aussie and the yuan have just taken a big knock on that
story," said Sam Lynton-Brown, a currency strategist with French
bank BNP Paribas in London. "The Aussie is now by far the
biggest mover among the major currencies today as a result."
The offshore yuan fell as low as 6.70 per dollar and
the Australian dollar fell as low as $0.7373.
