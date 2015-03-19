(Adds details, background)

BEIJING, March 19 China's foreign exchange regulator will tighten monitoring of banks' foreign currency transactions after discovering that lenders failed to adhere to regulations, two industry sources said on Thursday.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) has ordered Chinese banks to make stricter checks and report deposits and withdrawals of foreign currency equivalent to $10,000 or more, said the sources, who declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The regulator found some banks had failed to correctly report foreign currency deposits and withdrawals since November, said the sources, who have seen a copy of the regulator's notice.

SAFE officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

The tougher measures come amid government moves to deter capital flight and defend the yuan from speculation. The yuan fell 2.4 percent against the dollar in 2014 on the back of a rising U.S. currency and concerns about slowing economic growth, prompting a record $96 billion of capital outflows last year.

While China is not worried about capital outflows as such, it is watching closely for signs of "capital flight", Chen Yulu, an adviser to the People's Bank of China (PBOC), told Reuters this month.

