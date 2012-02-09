BEIJING Feb 9 China's international
payments surplus will fall significantly in 2012, but its
current account will remain in the black despite Europe's debt
crisis, China's foreign exchange regulator said in a statement
on Thursday.
"China is expected to maintain an international payments
surplus in 2012, but the surplus will fall significantly with
greater volatility," the State Administration of Foreign
Exchange (SAFE) said in a statement on its website
(www.safe.gov.cn).
The European Union is China's single biggest export market
and the debt crisis in the bloc has been dampening demand for
the goods turned out by the vast Chinese factory sector.
SAFE, which oversees China's $3.18 trillion in official
foreign reserves, added that it expected to see continuous
long-term capital inflows, despite the risk of short-term
outflows of capital.
China experienced a rare reversal of capital flow in the
last quarter of 2011, but SAFE said China is not too worried.
"Many fundamental factors underlying China's international
payment surplus have not changed," it said.
(Reporting by Zhou Xin and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Edwards)