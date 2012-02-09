BEIJING Feb 9 China's international payments surplus will fall significantly in 2012, but its current account will remain in the black despite Europe's debt crisis, China's foreign exchange regulator said in a statement on Thursday.

"China is expected to maintain an international payments surplus in 2012, but the surplus will fall significantly with greater volatility," the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a statement on its website (www.safe.gov.cn).

The European Union is China's single biggest export market and the debt crisis in the bloc has been dampening demand for the goods turned out by the vast Chinese factory sector.

SAFE, which oversees China's $3.18 trillion in official foreign reserves, added that it expected to see continuous long-term capital inflows, despite the risk of short-term outflows of capital.

China experienced a rare reversal of capital flow in the last quarter of 2011, but SAFE said China is not too worried.

"Many fundamental factors underlying China's international payment surplus have not changed," it said.

