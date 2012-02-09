* China SAFE says to maintain current account surplus in 2012

* Says international payment surplus may be smaller

* Says long-term fundamentals of China economy unchanged (Add details, quotes, context)

BEIJING, Feb 9 Long term capital will keep flowing into China and its current account will stay in surplus in 2012, with a rare outflow of funds in the last quarter of 2011 not reversing the underlying trend, China's foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.

"External shocks have not changed the long-term trend of steady and rapid Chinese economic development, and international capital, especially long-term capital, is likely to keep flowing into China in large volume," the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a statement.

The country's international payment surplus, however, would fall significantly in 2012, SAFE said on its website (www.safe.gov.cn).

A narrowing surplus in trade is likely to be welcomed by China's main trading partners which suspect Beijing of unfairly supporting exporters by suppressing appreciation of the yuan and through other policies.

China's government consistently denies such accusations and says its objective is to bring its current account into balance.

But SAFE was clear that while the surplus might shrink, it would definitely remain in 2012.

"China's current account, including cargo trade, will continue to report surplus," it said.

The European Union is China's single biggest export market and the debt crisis in the bloc has been dampening demand for the goods turned out by the vast Chinese factory sector.

China experienced a rare reversal of capital flow in the last quarter of 2011, but SAFE said China is not too worried.

"Many fundamental factors underlying China's international payment surplus have not changed," it said.

In the last month of 2011, China's banks sold 100 billion yuan worth foreign exchange, marking the third month in a row of net foreign exchange sales.

China's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest, also fell $20.6 billion in the fourth quarter of last year to $3.18 trillion -- another sign of capital outflow.

The Chinese yuan also weakened against the dollar in the offshore market.

SAFE, which oversees China's foreign reserves, added that it expected to see periodic short-term capital outflows.

"China may face risks of frequent inflows and outflows of capital and risks of periodic speculative capital outflows can't be ruled out," it said.

In addition, SAFE said China would continue to work towards achieving balance in international payments by expanding domestic demand and encouraging outbound investments. (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Edwards)