BRIEF-Kiwi Property Group says portfolio value increases to NZ$3 bln
* Reported net increase of about $38 million in value of its portfolio of shopping centres and office buildings for year ended 31 MARCH 2017
Dec 22 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd :
* Says Huailai-based subsidiary won bid to acquire four plots of land
* Says the plots are located in Huailai and have an area of 46,358.39 square meters, 26,232.09 square meters, 42,983.29 square meters and 64,388.44 square meters respectively
* Says total transaction price is 196.2 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: url.ms/2laho
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Reported net increase of about $38 million in value of its portfolio of shopping centres and office buildings for year ended 31 MARCH 2017
* Reached a conditional agreement with PFIM Limited (PFIM) to internalise management of PFI