Dec 22 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd :

* Says Huailai-based subsidiary won bid to acquire four plots of land

* Says the plots are located in Huailai and have an area of 46,358.39 square meters, 26,232.09 square meters, 42,983.29 square meters and 64,388.44 square meters respectively

* Says total transaction price is 196.2 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: url.ms/2laho

