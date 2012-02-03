SHANGHAI Feb 3 Chinese conglomerate Foson International Ltd aims to raise 15 billion yuan ($2.38 billion) from investors via funds in 2012, its chief executive said on Friday.

Liang Xinjun did not provide further details of the plan at a luncheon with foreign correspondents.

Fosun said last year it would form a 1.51 billion yuan fund in Shanghai focusing on equity and debt investments in industries other than its core property, pharmaceuticals, steel and mining activities. ($1 = 6.3018 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kazunori Takada and Samuel Shen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)