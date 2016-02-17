BEIJING Feb 17 Fosun International Ltd
, the Chinese investment conglomerate, has terminated
its share purchase agreement to buy a majority stake in Israeli
insurer Phoenix Holdings from Delek Group
Fosun was unable to "consummate" the acquisition to the
satisfaction, or waiver, of the closing conditions of the
agreement, the company in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock
Exchange published on Wednesday.
Neither party will be obligated to pay termination fees, the
company said. No additional details were provided.
Fosun International is led by Guo Guangchang, one of China's
most successful private businessmen.
In December, Guo disappeared for several days to assist
authorities in an investigation, sparking concern that he was
caught in the government's anti-corruption campaign.
(Reporting by Matthew Miller; Editing by Stephen Coates)