TAIPEI, April 27 Workers at a Chinese factory
owned by Foxconn, Apple Inc's main manufacturer,
threatened to jump off the roof of a building in a protest over
wages just a month after the two firms announced a landmark
agreement on improving working conditions.
The protest happened in the central city of Wuhan at one of
Foxconn's plants. The company employ some 1.2 million workers in
China assembling iPhones and iPads, among other products.
It involved some 200 workers, the Hong-Kong based activist
group Information Centre for Human Rights said.
A spokesman for Hon Hai Precision Industry, the
listed unit of the Foxconn group, said the protest concerned
workplace adjustments and involved workers new to the plant. He
said it was not a strike.
"The dispute has already been settled after some
negotiations involving the human resources and legal departments
as well as the local government," the Taipei-based spokesman,
Simon Tsing, said.
Foxconn, China's largest private-sector employer, and Apple
agreed to tackle violations of working conditions and improve
working environments.
The deal was agreed almost two years after a series of
worker suicides at Foxconn plants focused attention on
conditions at Chinese factories and sparked criticism Apple's
products were built on the backs of mistreated Chinese workers.
On Tuesday, Apple reported that its fiscal second-quarter
net income almost doubled after a jump in iPhone sales, blowing
past financial market expectations.
Tsing declined to say how many employees were involved in
the latest dispute. He said no-one had actually jumped off any
building.
The Information Centre for Human Rights said one of the
complaints of the workers was that they earned less in Wuhan
than they had in their previous jobs. They returned to work
after police intervened, it said.
Global protests against Apple swelled after reports spread
in 2010 of a string of suicides at Foxconn's plants in southern
China. Apple agreed to an investigation by the independent Fair
Labor Association to stem criticism that its products were built
in sweatshop-like conditions.
Although Apple and Foxconn agreed to lift workers' salaries,
wages have been rising quickly. The 159 million migrant
workforce saw an average salary increase in 2011 of 21.2
percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said.
(Reporting by Clare Jim and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Neil
Fullick)