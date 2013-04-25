BRIEF-Endesa chairman says hasn't met any investors for sale of group
March 8 Borja Prado, chairman of Enel's Spanish unit Endesa, says in an emailed comment:
PARIS, April 25 Europe's Airbus said an order for 60 aircraft announced by China earlier on Thursday included 18 A330 jets and 42 medium-haul A320-family aircraft.
The deal, signed in Beijing during a visit to China by French President Francois Hollande, is worth at least $7.7 billion based on on list prices.
The order for A330 jets partially lifts a suspension resulting from a dispute with the European Union over airline emissions trading. Tensions apeared to ease when the EU put its scheme on hold for foreign airlines in November.
March 8 Borja Prado, chairman of Enel's Spanish unit Endesa, says in an emailed comment:
MILAN, March 8 Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro has filed a request to list on the Milan bourse and aims to complete its initial public offering (IPO) by the end of June.
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares