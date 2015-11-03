UPDATE 1-Thai king signs constitution, paving way for election
* Critics say it will give generals a powerful say over politics (Adds details, quote)
BEIJING Nov 3 French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday during a state visit to China that he believes there is a role for Chinese investment in the recapitalisation of state-owned nuclear group Areva.
"Regarding the recapitalisation, external capital, including Chinese capital, has its place," Hollande told reporters in Beijing. (Reporting By Dominique Patton, Writing By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Nick Macfie)
* Critics say it will give generals a powerful say over politics (Adds details, quote)
CHIBA, Japan, April 6 Nigeria LNG (NLNG) has begun talks with potential buyers on new contracts for gas supplies from its first three production units at its liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, a senior official from the African company told Reuters.
BANGKOK, April 6 Thailand's king signed a new constitution in a ceremony on Thursday, an essential step towards holding an election that the military government has promised to restore democracy after a 2014 coup.