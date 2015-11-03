BEIJING Nov 3 French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday during a state visit to China that he believes there is a role for Chinese investment in the recapitalisation of state-owned nuclear group Areva.

"Regarding the recapitalisation, external capital, including Chinese capital, has its place," Hollande told reporters in Beijing. (Reporting By Dominique Patton, Writing By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Nick Macfie)