By Sui-Lee Wee
BEIJING Dec 31 A French journalist has been
forced to leave China after the government said it would not
renew her press credentials for the new year in response to a
critical report on Beijing's policies in the troubled western
region of Xinjiang.
The departure of Ursula Gauthier, a reporter for the French
current affairs magazine L'Obs, marked the first time in more
than three years that a journalist has been forced to leave
China due to a refusal by authorities to renew accreditation.
China's foreign ministry said on Saturday that Gauthier
could no longer work in China because she did not make a public
apology for an article she wrote on Nov. 18.
Hours after President Xi Jinping told his French
counterpart, Francois Hollande, that China stood by France in
the wake of the Paris attacks in November, the article said,
China's public security ministry announced the capture of
suspects over a coal mine attack in September in Xinjiang.
"Beautiful solidarity, but not entirely free of ulterior
motives," Gauthier wrote in her article.
On Nov. 20, the government announced that security forces in
Xinjiang had killed 28 "terrorists" from a group that carried
out a deadly attack at a coal mine in September under the
direction of "foreign extremists". The government has given no
details of the composition of the group.
Reuters has not been able to independently verify that the
suspects were Muslim Uighurs, or if they had a role in the mine
attack due to tight government reporting restrictions in
Xinjiang.
Hundreds of people have died in unrest in Xinjiang, home to
the Uighurs, and other parts of China over the past three years.
On Saturday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said
Gauthier's article "openly supports terrorist activity, the
killing of innocents and has outraged the Chinese public".
Gauthier said the government's decision meant that she had
to leave Beijing on a 1 a.m. flight on Friday to Paris.
When asked whether Gauthier would be allowed to return to
China, Lu told reporters on Thursday it was "up to her". He did
not elaborate.
The European Union, in a statement released by its mission
in Beijing, urged China to review its decision.
"The EU supports the principles of freedom of expression and
independence of the media as underpinning every free society,"
it said.
Gauthier, who has been based in China for six years, said
she met foreign ministry officials three times starting in late
November after the state-run Global Times published a commentary
criticising the article she had written on China's policy in
Xinjiang in the wake of attacks in Paris.
"DEATH THREATS"
Gauthier, who said she had received death threats after her
report, told Reuters she had told the foreign ministry that the
Global Times had distorted the meaning of her article.
"They wanted me to apologise publicly for my wrongs,"
Gauthier said. "But I said my wrongs were all invented by the
Global Times. I cannot apologise for crimes I did not commit."
When asked to confirm the meetings, Lu said the ministry did
not want to "publicise the situation". He noted that Gauthier
did not call the police.
"This is not that usual, unless she's got other
considerations," he said at a briefing.
Gauthier said she did not report the death threats as she
"did not expect the police to take the case seriously".
The Global Times declined to comment when contacted by
Reuters.
France's ambassador to China, Maurice Gourdault-Montagne,
has raised Gauthier's case with China's foreign ministry, said a
spokeswoman for the French embassy in Beijing.
China requires all foreign journalists to renew their
accreditation annually.
In May 2012, Melissa Chan, a reporter for Al Jazeera's
English language channel in Beijing, was forced to leave after
authorities refused to renew her press credentials over
unspecified alleged violations of regulations - the first such
case in 13 years at the time.
(Additional reporting by Joseph Campbell and Ben Blanchard;
Editing by Nick Macfie, Robert Birsel)