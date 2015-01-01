BEIJING Jan 1 China has permitted three new
overseas courier firms to offer domestic delivery services,
state news agency Xinhua said on Thursday, as part of government
pledges to further open up the fast-growing market.
The State Post Bureau has approved Yamato (China) Transport
Co Ltd, the China unit of Yamato Holdings Co Ltd, OCS Overseas
Courier Service (Shanghai) Co Ltd and Kerry Logistics Co Ltd,
Xinhua said.
The government said in September it would ease restrictions
on foreign couriers seeking to deliver packages nationwide.
Express parcel delivery is booming in China, thanks to a
surge in e-commerce. The Chinese market, however, is highly
fragmented and competition is stiff.
There are currently more than 35,000 express delivery
companies operating in the country. Some can ship packages for
hundreds of miles as quickly as within the same day, and for as
little as 2 yuan (32 US cents), compared to the U.S. Postal
Service, which on average charges at least $10 for a domestic
delivery.
FedEx Corp and United Parcel Service Inc
already operate express parcel delivery services in China.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)