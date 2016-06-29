UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BEIJING, June 29 China's rail freight volume fell 7.7 percent in the first five months of 2016 from a year earlier to 1.32 billion tonnes, the country's top economic planner said late on Tuesday.
For May, the amount of cargo moved by railways declined 7.0 percent year-on-year to 270 million tonnes, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on its website. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders