BEIJING, July 10 China will cut gasoline retail price ceilings by 420 yuan ($65.9) a tonne and diesel by 400 yuan from Wednesday, energy consultancy C1 Energy reported on Tuesday.

The cuts, equivalent to 4.6 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively, are the third in two months, as crude oil costs continued sinking after China's fuel price cut in May and June.

($1 = 6.371 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)