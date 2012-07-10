UPDATE 1-Crude prices rise as investors bet big on oil strength
TOKYO, Feb 21 Crude futures rose for a second day on Tuesday, with data showing hedge funds are betting big across oil markets following OPEC production cuts agreed last year.
BEIJING, July 10 China will cut gasoline retail price ceilings by 420 yuan ($65.9) a tonne and diesel by 400 yuan from Wednesday, energy consultancy C1 Energy reported on Tuesday.
The cuts, equivalent to 4.6 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively, are the third in two months, as crude oil costs continued sinking after China's fuel price cut in May and June.
($1 = 6.371 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)
TOKYO, Feb 21 Crude futures rose for a second day on Tuesday, with data showing hedge funds are betting big across oil markets following OPEC production cuts agreed last year.
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
LONDON, Feb 20 Hedge funds and other money managers have amassed a very large bullish position in crude oil futures and options without so far having much impact on oil prices.