GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors play safe as Syria tensions rise
LONDON, April 11 Nervous investors sought shelter in gold, Treasuries and the yen on Tuesday as growing tensions over Syria put the U.S. administration and Russia on a collision course.
(Corrects in second graph to say kerosene volume and corrects figure to 5.35 million tonnes
LONDON, April 11 Nervous investors sought shelter in gold, Treasuries and the yen on Tuesday as growing tensions over Syria put the U.S. administration and Russia on a collision course.
LONDON, April 11 Singapore's $344 billion GIC led the sovereign investor pack in the first three months of 2017, sealing two of the biggest investments of the quarter.