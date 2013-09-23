SHANGHAI, Sept 23 China will raise prices for higher quality fuels starting from year-end, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Monday, a move aimed at encouraging oil firms to boost production of cleaner fuels to tackle air pollution.

Prices for automotive diesel and gasoline that meet the national IV fuel standards will be raised by 290 yuan ($47.38)and 370 yuan per tonne respectively, the NDRC said in a statement.

Prices for diesel and gasoline that meet the National V standards will be raised by 170 yuan and 160 yuan a tonne respectively. ($1 = 6.1212 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Fayen Wong; editing by Keiron Henderson)