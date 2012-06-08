BEIJING, June 8 China will cut gasoline retail price ceilings by 530 yuan ($83.30) a tonne and diesel by 510 yuan from Saturday, energy consultancy C1 Energy reported on Friday, citing sources with two state-oil firms and the government pricing bureau.

The cuts, equivalent to 5.5 percent and 5.8 percent, respectively, was the second this year and the steepest reduction since late 2008, as crude oil costs continued sinking after China's last fuel price cut in May. ($1 = 6.3635 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Jim Bai, Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Kim Coghill)