UPDATE 2-Leviathan gas field developers approve $3.75 bln investment
* Project operated by U.S. group Noble Energy (Adds Noble, Delek comments, details)
BEIJING Feb 7 China will raise the retail price ceilings for gasoline and diesel by 300 yuan ($47.5) per tonne from Wednesday, energy consultancy C1 Energy reported on Tuesday.
The hike, the first in 10 months, came after the increase in crude oil prices that China's gasoline and diesel prices are based on topped a trigger point of 4 percent since Jan. 27, a C1 energy estimate showed. ($1 = 6.312 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
* Project operated by U.S. group Noble Energy (Adds Noble, Delek comments, details)
Feb 23 U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp reported a smaller fourth-quarter loss than a year earlier, when it recorded nearly $6 billion in asset impairment charges.
Feb 23 U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp on Thursday posted a smaller fourth-quarter loss than a year earlier, when it took huge charges to write down the value of some oil and gas assets.