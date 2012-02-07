BEIJING Feb 7 China will raise the retail price ceilings for gasoline and diesel by 300 yuan ($47.5) per tonne from Wednesday, energy consultancy C1 Energy reported on Tuesday.

The hike, the first in 10 months, came after the increase in crude oil prices that China's gasoline and diesel prices are based on topped a trigger point of 4 percent since Jan. 27, a C1 energy estimate showed. ($1 = 6.312 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Michael Urquhart)